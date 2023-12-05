SA’s multiple crises slam the brakes on GDP
Economic contraction, led by manufacturing, mining and agriculture, follows two straight quarters of expansion
05 December 2023 - 12:51
UPDATED 05 December 2023 - 23:00
The economy lost momentum in the third quarter, raising the risk of slipping into a technical recession during the fourth quarter and putting heavy pressure on Transnet to fix its dysfunctional logistics infrastructure.
GDP contracted 0.2% in the three months to end-September, pulling back from two quarters of expansion, Stats SA reported on Tuesday. Second-quarter GDP growth was revised down to 0.5% from 0.6%...
