ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: SA third-quarter GDP to take the spotlight
Also due is the consumer confidence survey which will show the state of household finances
03 December 2023 - 17:11
The release of third-quarter GDP on Tuesday will be the main focus this week, along with a survey of consumer confidence that reflects the shape of household finances as the country heads into the festive season.
GDP is likely to have slowed in the three months ended September compared with the March-June quarter despite the relative stability in the electricity supply...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.