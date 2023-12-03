Transnet aid package ‘better than nothing’
Logistics expert says a direct capital injection would have demonstrated greater commitment by the Treasury
03 December 2023 - 08:39
The R47bn credit guarantee facility advanced to Transnet by the National Treasury should rather have been a direct equity injection, says Stellenbosch University logistics expert Prof Jan Havenga.
A direct capital injection would have demonstrated the government’s commitment to funding rail and ports infrastructure, he told the Sunday Times. ..
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.