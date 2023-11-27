State refusal to give incentives for EVs counterproductive, says Naamsa
In most markets where EV sales have flourished, initial local demand has been stimulated by tax breaks to reduce the price premium of the new technology
27 November 2023 - 15:11
The government’s refusal to consider consumer incentives to make electric vehicles (EV) more affordable for South Africans is counterproductive and could deter motor companies from investing in local production, Naamsa CEO Mikel Mabasa has said.
“You can’t expect the industry to manufacture a product it can’t sell to its own people,” he said. “Are we to become an industry that builds vehicles that its local customers will never drive? We believe very strongly that this is the wrong policy.” ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.