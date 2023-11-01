Treasury seeks to buffer front-line services from effect of wage deal
It is allocating extra funds to help cover the budget shortfall created by 2023’s wage deal for public servants
01 November 2023 - 16:48
The Treasury has sought to protect the provision of front-line services by allocating extra funds to help cover the budget shortfall created by 2023’s wage agreement for public servants.
The 7.5% wage deal reached by the state with unions in April came in higher than the Treasury anticipated in the February budget, a development it estimated would cost the government an extra R37.4bn above the compensation budget set aside for 2023/24...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.