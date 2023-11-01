Godongwana highlights urgent need for energy and logistics reforms
Medium-term budget estimates cost of rail inefficiencies at R411bn, but notes that additional capacity of more than 11,000MW from renewable sources is expected over the next three years
01 November 2023 - 15:32
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has decried the lower tax revenue stemming from the long-standing structural constraints that continue to limit economic performance.
Delivering his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday Godongwana said economic activity remains severely limited by continued shortages of electricity, deteriorating freight rail performance and slow port operations...
