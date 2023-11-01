Growing debt costs thwart Treasury’s plan to slash budget deficit
Rising debt-service costs mean there is less left over for social development, health, economic development and security
01 November 2023 - 14:22
The National Treasury reaffirmed its commitment to consolidating public finances to narrow the budget deficit on Wednesday, but with government debt growing at a much faster pace — and the newly issued debt becoming more expensive to service — rising debt-service costs have pushed borrowing across the economy.
Speaking at a media briefing ahead of the tabling of the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS), deputy finance minister David Masondo said debt has grown much faster than the economy and newly issued debt has become more expensive to service...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.