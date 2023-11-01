MTBPS IN A NUTSHELL: Godongwana slashes spending
Finance minister’s MTBPS contains a raft of measures to deal with ‘significantly weaker’ public finances, though social grants are safe
01 November 2023 - 14:06
Treasury has maintained its prudent stance of fiscal consolidation in the face of a revenue shortfall of R57bn this year and is projecting deep spending cuts of R213bn over the next four years, including 2023/24 .
The projected revenue shortfall over the next three years from 2023/24 is R178.1bn, Treasury acting head of tax and financial sector policy Chris Axelson said in an interview on Wednesday on the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) tabled in parliament. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.