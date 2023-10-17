Godongwana says medium-term budget cuts will be ‘moderate’
Expenditure cuts will not exceed government underspending in previous years, finance minister says
17 October 2023 - 12:47
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has given the assurance the budget cuts to be announced in the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) will be “moderate” and will not exceed normal government underspending in previous years.
There have been fears, given SA’s deteriorating fiscal position of low growth, low revenue and high borrowing costs, that the National Treasury will announce deep budget cuts in the medium-term budget that will harm service delivery...
