YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Tough choices face the nation, not just the government
The Treasury has spelt out scenarios, but there is no silver bullet for the critical moment we face
20 September 2023 - 05:00
The National Treasury’s presentation at cabinet’s special meeting at the beginning of September lays out starkly the expenditure choices the government and the nation face as we go into the 2024 general elections.
A statement issued after the cabinet meeting on September 13 indicated that not only will finance minister Enoch Godongwana be issuing guidelines around the cost containment measures to be implemented, but the president and deputy president will be meeting individual ministers to discuss fiscal management. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.