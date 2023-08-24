Reforms are slow in Southern Africa, Fitch tracker shows
But agency notes progress in the government’s privatisation efforts at Eskom and Durban port
24 August 2023 - 17:28
Fitch Solutions’ Sub-Saharan Africa reform tracker shows Southern Africa continues to underperform when it comes to implementing reforms compared with the rest of the continent but the latest results show progress in some areas.
In its latest August report, the US-based agency revised SA’s score to 5.5 out of 10 in the third quarter — from five previously — to reflect progress in the government’s privatisation efforts...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.