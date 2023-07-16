ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: MPC rate decision, inflation and retail sales in focus
Most analysts who submitted forecasts for this week’s MPC meeting expect it to keep the repo rate on hold at 8.25%
16 July 2023 - 16:58
The focus this week will be on the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) which sits on Tuesday and will deliver its interest rate decision on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Stats SA will publish consumer inflation figures for June and retail sales for May, information that will also influence the outcome of the Bank’s decision...
