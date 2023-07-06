WATCH: Inflation expectations rise

Business Day TV speaks to Hugo Pienaar, chief economist at the Bureau for Economic Research
06 July 2023 - 20:36
Picture: 123RF/DELTAART
The cost of living in SA is expected to rise further. This is according to the Bureau for Economic Research’s (BER) inflation expectations survey, which shows analysts, businesspeople and trade unions believe inflation will tick up to 6.5% in 2023. Business Day TV spoke Hugo Pienaar, chief economist at the BER, for more detail on the survey.
