Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Inflation expectations rise

Business Day TV speaks to Hugo Pienaar, chief economist at the Bureau for Economic Research

06 July 2023 - 20:36
Picture: 123RF/DELTAART
Picture: 123RF/DELTAART

The cost of living in SA is expected to rise further. This is according to the Bureau for Economic Research’s (BER) inflation expectations survey, which shows analysts, businesspeople and trade unions believe inflation will tick up to 6.5% in 2023. Business Day TV spoke Hugo Pienaar, chief economist at the BER, for more detail on the survey.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Inflation expectations rise
Economy
2.
Higher inflation expectations stoke fears of ...
Economy
3.
Lesetja Kganyago says rate hikes will end, but ...
News
4.
WATCH: SA’s mental health crisis costs the ...
Economy
5.
Food prices will rise as infrastructure fails, ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.