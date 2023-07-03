Market focus remains on inflation, more interest rate hikes and global recession as the second half of the year begins
Acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka’s report has been condemned roundly as a whitewash
Unions say public office bearers, including judges, MPs and traditional leaders, are living large and are not affected by rising costs
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day political editor Hajra Omarjee
Speculation over intentions grows as Canal+ stake rises to 31.7%
Business Day TV speaks to Ravin Sanjith, automotive sector leader at Deloitte Africa
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Paul Rowett, co-founder and CEO of Toco
Dangers ahead are likely to have lasting effect on his premiership
Adaptation to normal cricket instead of ‘Bazball’ would have got them home in controversial Ashes Test
Despite the negative economic climate, new-car sales in June were pleasing
New vehicle sales for June showed a year-on-year increase of 14% — the second consecutive month of improvement in sales this year. Business Day TV further unpacked the numbers and consumer behaviour in the sector with Ravin Sanjith, automotive sector leader at Deloitte Africa.
WATCH: New vehicle sales rise despite consumers’ shrinking income
