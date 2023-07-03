Economy

WATCH: New vehicle sales rise despite consumers’ shrinking income

Business Day TV speaks to Ravin Sanjith, automotive sector leader at Deloitte Africa

03 July 2023 - 20:50
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

New vehicle sales for June showed a year-on-year increase of 14% — the second consecutive month of improvement in sales this year. Business Day TV further unpacked the numbers and consumer behaviour in the sector with Ravin Sanjith, automotive sector leader at Deloitte Africa.

