Inflation cools to lowest level since April 2022

The annual inflation rate eased further to a 13-month low in May, moving closer to the upper limit of the SA Reserve Bank’s (Sarb’s) target range of 3%-6%, reflecting the effects of slowing food and fuel prices.
Stats SA said on Wednesday that headline consumer inflation cooled for a second consecutive month in May to 6.3% from 6.8% in April, reaching the lowest since April 2022, when the rate was 5.9%. The reading was below Thomson Reuters expectations of 6.5%..
Most food and nonalcoholic beverages categories recorded lower annual inflation rates in May, apart from sugar, sweets and desserts, and cold beverages
