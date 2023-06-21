Economy

Inflation cools to lowest level since April 2022

Most food and nonalcoholic beverages categories recorded lower annual inflation rates in May, apart from sugar, sweets and desserts, and cold beverages

BL Premium
21 June 2023 - 11:00

The annual inflation rate eased further to a 13-month low in May, moving closer to the upper limit of the SA Reserve Bank’s (Sarb’s) target range of 3%-6%, reflecting the effects of slowing food and fuel prices.

Stats SA said on Wednesday that headline consumer inflation cooled for a second consecutive month in May to 6.3% from 6.8% in April, reaching the lowest since April 2022, when the rate was 5.9%. The reading was below Thomson Reuters expectations of 6.5%..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.