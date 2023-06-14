Positive inflation data boosts the case for US central bank hitting the pause button on rates
Enabling legislative and fiscal environment is required for producers to adopt coal replacement strategies
Consensus statement will shape the way professional and recreational athletes are managed
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
CEO has board’s backing for ‘Telkom of tomorrow’ strategy
Long-term trends suggest waning consumer resilience as rate hikes continue to register
US central bank leaves policy rate in 5%-5.25% range, as expected
The Pretoria runner recently clocked an SA record in the 100m hurdles in Italy
Sundar Pichai says caution is appropriate before releasing new products
SA retail trade sales contracted on an annual basis in April, marking the fifth consecutive month of drops and at the quickest pace since June 2022, as the adverse effects of the prolonged power crisis continued to bite.
Data released by Stats SA on Wednesday shows retail trade shrank 1.6% from a year earlier after a downwardly revised 1.5% fall in March and compared with market estimates of a 1.4% decrease...
Retail sales and business confidence drop due to load-shedding, high interest rates
Long-term trends suggest waning consumer resilience as rate hikes continue to register
