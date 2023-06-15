Opinion / Protected Space

THULI MADONSELA: First, we must prevent the fire ...

Social injustice was one of the factors that led to World War 1. We need a new proactive compact to make our economy and society more resilient — or risk the rise of local demagogues

15 June 2023 - 05:00 Thuli Madonsela

In his address to the 76th World Health Assembly at the Palais des Nations in Geneva on May 22 2023, World Health Organisation director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus warned that the world needs to prepare for a deadlier outbreak than Covid.

Confident that it is not a matter of “if” but “when” the next pandemic will emerge, Ghebreyesus said the world “must be ready to answer decisively, collectively and equitably”...

