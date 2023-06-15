WATCH: IMF urges Egypt to make reforms before bailout review

Economy

We explore the link between Africa’s forex market and the inflation trajectory with Oxford Economics Africa’s Irmgard Erasmus

15 June 2023 - 15:35
Picture: YURI GRIPAS/REUTERS
African governments are fighting currency weakness amid elevated levels of inflation. Business Day TV explored the relationship between Africa’s forex market and the inflation trajectory in greater detail with Irmgard Erasmus, senior financial economist at Oxford Economics Africa.

