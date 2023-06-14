Pepkor was supposed to be THE defensive JSE retailer — but its share price crash in the wake of disappointing numbers is a sign of investor capitulation
While Ramaphosa jets off to Russia to fix a war he has no part in, he wants the government and business to ‘work together’ to fix the country his party has broken
How long will the new ‘partnership’ between the government and business last? Once the election next May has passed, will the government still need it?
Join the discussion:
PODCAST: Another brief encounter between business and government
How long will the new ‘partnership’ between the government and business last? Once the election next May has passed, will the government still need it?
Right now business is helping lower load-shedding and promises to get trains running and the judicial authorities working again.
But these partnerships come and go depending on the pressure the state is under.
In this edition of Podcasts from the Edge, Peter Bruce doesn’t hold out much hope for a lasting affair. Ideally, the ANC will lose the election and the need to get outside help to fix a tap or repair a broken window won’t be so acute.
The way to make that happen is for business to give its time now to the government and, come the election, give its money to the opposition.
Living in hope is a South African speciality.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe for free future episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Google Podcasts| Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
