PODCAST: Another brief encounter between business and government

14 June 2023 - 08:03

​How long will the new ‘partnership’ between the government and business last? Once the election next May has passed, will the government still need it?

Right now business is helping lower load-shedding and promises to get trains running and the judicial authorities working again.

But these partnerships come and go depending on the pressure the state is under.

In this edition of Podcasts from the Edge, Peter Bruce doesn’t hold out much hope for a lasting affair. Ideally, the ANC will lose the election and the need to get outside help to fix a tap or repair a broken window won’t be so acute.

The way to make that happen is for business to give its time now to the government and, come the election, give its money to the opposition.

Living in hope is a South African speciality.

