WATCH: SA avoids technical recession

Business Day TV talks to chief economist at Stanlib Kevin Lings

06 June 2023 - 15:08 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/XTOCK IMAGES

SA GDP edged up 0.4% in the first quarter of 2023 thanks to gains in the manufacturing industry. This comes despite elevated levels of state power cuts.

Business Day TV discussed the print with Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings.

