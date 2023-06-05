Economy

Africa’s big groups can drive wealth creation and development, says McKinsey

At least 345 have annual revenue of more than $1bn and about 40% have SA head offices

BL Premium
05 June 2023 - 20:52

Big private companies have been identified as essential drivers of economic growth in Africa as they contribute more to employment and tax revenue, according to a McKinsey study released on Monday. 

Presenting the report’s findings at the Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Johannesburg-based McKinsey senior partner Acha Leke said emerging economies with consistently high growth rates have twice as many large companies as other economies...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.