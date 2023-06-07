EDITORIAL: Our economy needs rapid reforms not glacial change

Economy proves resilient in the first quarter despite intense load-shedding, led by manufacturing
GDP figures show growth is near zero so progress must speed up without resistance from public sector
Presidency has received legal opinion saying SA would be compelled to arrest Vladimir Putin if he is in SA
Jacob Zuma appointed her to the cabinet in 2009, and throughout her term as minister up to 2017 she was accused of advancing state capture
The target is the segment that eventually graduates to entrepreneur level and on to commercial clients
Annual article IV report supports Reserve Bank governor’s position
Wall Street chiefs have been among the loudest in pushing for a return to the office five days a week.
Moscow and Kyiv exchange blame as the Nova Kakhovka Dam catastrophe jeopardizes Crimea’s vital canal and future water security in the region
If they beat the Bulls, they will have an outside chance of securing a home final, provided they win their semifinal
Sometimes the best way to get from A to B involves a lot Z
About the best that can be said for the latest official data on the state of the SA economy is that it has avoided recession. That is better-than-expected news. But it does not make it good.
The national economy grew by 0.4% in the first quarter, Stats SA reports. The number was slightly ahead of market forecasts. But this is the quarterly figure, comparing the first quarter to the negative fourth quarter of last year. The more useful number is this year’s first quarter compared with last year’s, which gives a sense of how we might come out for the full year. On that basis the latest growth number is just 0.1%. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EDITORIAL: Our economy needs rapid reforms not glacial change
About the best that can be said for the latest official data on the state of the SA economy is that it has avoided recession. That is better-than-expected news. But it does not make it good.
The national economy grew by 0.4% in the first quarter, Stats SA reports. The number was slightly ahead of market forecasts. But this is the quarterly figure, comparing the first quarter to the negative fourth quarter of last year. The more useful number is this year’s first quarter compared with last year’s, which gives a sense of how we might come out for the full year. On that basis the latest growth number is just 0.1%. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.