Retail sales drop reflects slow start to 2024
Economist says MPC should keep flagging upside risk to inflation and not promote expectations of a swift, steep fall in nominal interest rates
21 March 2024 - 18:52
Retail trade fell in January as SA households continued to be low on cash, a signal that tight monetary policy will continue to weigh on consumer pockets in the first half of 2024 before conditions ease.
The slow start to 2024 is captured in Stats SA data released on Wednesday showing retail sales slumped 2.1% in January compared with those of the previous January after December’s upwardly revised 3.2% increase. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.