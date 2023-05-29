Business Day TV speaks to independent analyst Jimmy Moyaha
Even gross offences will not automatically give the employer the right to dismiss
Build One SA leader says leaders are not doing enough to end power crisis
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Former group CEO with other investors said to be eyeing stake in SA’s third-biggest mobile phone company
Foreign participation in SA government bonds has fallen to 25% from 42% in the last five years, the Bank says in its Financial Stability Review
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Steve Porter, MD of IronTree
India’s Central Bureau of Investigation alleges they paid bribes, commissions and kickbacks to intermediaries
Argentine golfer on top of world after securing second PGA Tour victory
Omoda and Jaecoo, the two new brands of the Chery Group, have received unrivalled attention since their launch at the Shanghai Auto Show
SA’s Consumer Goods Council, which represents the biggest food retailers, says the government is taking food security for granted and that this could lead to a repeat of the riots that took place in July 2021. Business Day TV spoke to Zinhle Tyikwe, CEO of the Consumer Goods Council, for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Retailers fear a repeat of July 2021 riots
Business Day TV talks to Zinhle Tyikwe, CEO of the Consumer Goods Council
SA’s Consumer Goods Council, which represents the biggest food retailers, says the government is taking food security for granted and that this could lead to a repeat of the riots that took place in July 2021. Business Day TV spoke to Zinhle Tyikwe, CEO of the Consumer Goods Council, for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.