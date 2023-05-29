Economy

WATCH: Retailers fear a repeat of July 2021 riots

Business Day TV talks to Zinhle Tyikwe, CEO of the Consumer Goods Council

29 May 2023 - 16:48
Futuregrowth Community Property Fund recently acquired Sam Ntuli Mall in Katlehong in Gauteng for an undisclosed amount. Picture: SUPPLIED
SA’s Consumer Goods Council, which represents the biggest food retailers, says the government is taking food security for granted and that this could lead to a repeat of the riots that took place in July 2021. Business Day TV spoke to Zinhle Tyikwe, CEO of the Consumer Goods Council, for more detail.

