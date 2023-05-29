Sport / Soccer

Pirates will look at transfer opportunities, says Riveiro

The Buccaneers had a promising first campaign under the Spanish coach

29 May 2023 - 16:47 Marc Strydom
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro celebrates with his technical staff after wining the Nedbank Cup final against Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld on March 27 2023. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro celebrates with his technical staff after wining the Nedbank Cup final against Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld on March 27 2023. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Orlando Pirates are sure to make changes to their squad in the transfer window and are bound to seek out strong signings for the 2023/24 season, but also want to have in mind continuity from a decent 2022/23 performance, says coach Jose Riveiro.

The Buccaneers wrapped up a promising first campaign under the Spaniard with their 2-1 Nedbank Cup final triumph over Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

That made it two trophies in 2022/23 after lifting the MTN8 cup in November. Along with a second-placed finish in the Premier Soccer League — albeit 16 points behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns — in a notably strong 2023 as Riveiro found his feet in SA, and the coach’s first season in the country can be taken as promising.

Second place in the league was a marked improvement from the poor sixth last season, as was a cup double from a club that lifted one trophy in the previous eight seasons.

Riveiro was predictably asked, as he prepares to return for some down time in Spain, what Bucs’ plans in the preseason transfer window are.

“Probably there are going to be movements in every team. It’s normal, it’s going to happen,” he said.

“Players finishing contracts, some players will always look at their futures as we do as coaches.

“There’s going to be players coming and going, like any season. I hope not many. It’s important to give continuity to the things we have already built.

“But probably it’s our obligation, it’s mandatory for us to always have one eye on the market looking for opportunities to improve — with the squad, the coaching staff, everything.

“Because we want to compete, and for that we have to move forward. We cannot think everything is now all right. No, we have to be critical because there are also reasons to do that, and look for opportunities that will help us be a better team.”

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Mokoena pips Saleng to PSL’s top award as ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
MARK ETHERIDGE: US rower brings empowering, team ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Field of nightmares for Stormers
Sport / Rugby
4.
MOGAMAD ALLIE: How teams shaped up in a league ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
Rassie red alert over World Cup opener against ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

Sekhukhune surprised Pirates coach with high press but not formation

Sport / Soccer

Mokoena pips Saleng to PSL’s top award as footballer of the year

Sport / Soccer

Pirates slight favourites to down Sekhukhune in final

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.