Pirates will look at transfer opportunities, says Riveiro

The deal on the US debt ceiling has eased what has been a potentially huge threat to markets worldwide, Oanda says
The danger now is that the sliding rand could force further substantial interest rate hikes by the Bank
The declaration of diplomatic immunity ahead of an international summit to be hosted in SA is routine, says Dirco
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Global advisory firm agrees to pay US corruption watchdog R48m fine, and reveals how it was corruptly awarded a R200m IT contract under former Sars boss Tom Moyane
Foreign participation in SA government bonds has fallen to 25% from 42% in the last five years, the Bank says in its Financial Stability Review
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Steve Porter, MD of IronTree
Nigeria’s president targets 6% annual growth, vows to end a popular fuel subsidy and promises ‘thorough house cleaning’
Boks kick off their title defence against fifth-ranked team and need a victory for ‘breathing space’
Omoda and Jaecoo, the two new brands of the Chery Group, have received unrivalled attention since their launch at the Shanghai Auto Show
Orlando Pirates are sure to make changes to their squad in the transfer window and are bound to seek out strong signings for the 2023/24 season, but also want to have in mind continuity from a decent 2022/23 performance, says coach Jose Riveiro.
The Buccaneers wrapped up a promising first campaign under the Spaniard with their 2-1 Nedbank Cup final triumph over Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
That made it two trophies in 2022/23 after lifting the MTN8 cup in November. Along with a second-placed finish in the Premier Soccer League — albeit 16 points behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns — in a notably strong 2023 as Riveiro found his feet in SA, and the coach’s first season in the country can be taken as promising.
Second place in the league was a marked improvement from the poor sixth last season, as was a cup double from a club that lifted one trophy in the previous eight seasons.
Riveiro was predictably asked, as he prepares to return for some down time in Spain, what Bucs’ plans in the preseason transfer window are.
“Probably there are going to be movements in every team. It’s normal, it’s going to happen,” he said.
“Players finishing contracts, some players will always look at their futures as we do as coaches.
“There’s going to be players coming and going, like any season. I hope not many. It’s important to give continuity to the things we have already built.
“But probably it’s our obligation, it’s mandatory for us to always have one eye on the market looking for opportunities to improve — with the squad, the coaching staff, everything.
“Because we want to compete, and for that we have to move forward. We cannot think everything is now all right. No, we have to be critical because there are also reasons to do that, and look for opportunities that will help us be a better team.”
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Pirates will look at transfer opportunities, says Riveiro
The Buccaneers had a promising first campaign under the Spanish coach
Orlando Pirates are sure to make changes to their squad in the transfer window and are bound to seek out strong signings for the 2023/24 season, but also want to have in mind continuity from a decent 2022/23 performance, says coach Jose Riveiro.
The Buccaneers wrapped up a promising first campaign under the Spaniard with their 2-1 Nedbank Cup final triumph over Sekhukhune United at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
That made it two trophies in 2022/23 after lifting the MTN8 cup in November. Along with a second-placed finish in the Premier Soccer League — albeit 16 points behind champions Mamelodi Sundowns — in a notably strong 2023 as Riveiro found his feet in SA, and the coach’s first season in the country can be taken as promising.
Second place in the league was a marked improvement from the poor sixth last season, as was a cup double from a club that lifted one trophy in the previous eight seasons.
Riveiro was predictably asked, as he prepares to return for some down time in Spain, what Bucs’ plans in the preseason transfer window are.
“Probably there are going to be movements in every team. It’s normal, it’s going to happen,” he said.
“Players finishing contracts, some players will always look at their futures as we do as coaches.
“There’s going to be players coming and going, like any season. I hope not many. It’s important to give continuity to the things we have already built.
“But probably it’s our obligation, it’s mandatory for us to always have one eye on the market looking for opportunities to improve — with the squad, the coaching staff, everything.
“Because we want to compete, and for that we have to move forward. We cannot think everything is now all right. No, we have to be critical because there are also reasons to do that, and look for opportunities that will help us be a better team.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Sekhukhune surprised Pirates coach with high press but not formation
Mokoena pips Saleng to PSL’s top award as footballer of the year
Pirates slight favourites to down Sekhukhune in final
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.