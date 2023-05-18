Schools failing to prepare children for job market, DA says

State-owned utility warns that stage 7 and 8 load-shedding is on the cards as winter sets in
No need for more money or new ecosystems — we must understand the infrastructure we already have
Basic education department has no plans in place ‘to save this generation’, party claims
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Richard Wainwright to remain in executive role until planned retirement in 2025
Business Day TV speaks to Natasha Marrian, the Financial Mail’s deputy editor, about SA allegedly supplying weapons for the Kremlins’ war effort in Ukraine
The duties were gazetted on Wednesday following a lengthy investigation by the International Trade Administration Commission
Producers forced into expensive transport alternatives by cyclone and power cuts
When the PSL season winds up on Saturday, the focus will be on the race for the runners-up position and the relegation battle.
Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond and head for a comical adventure across Central Europe
The DA launched a scathing attack on basic education minister Angie Motshekga in parliament on Thursday, saying she presided over a schooling system that was failing to provide children with the skills they needed to enter the job market.
“Listening to minister Motshekga this week has left me feeling like Alice in Wonderland," the DA’s shadow minister for basic education, Baxolile Nadoda, said...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Schools failing to prepare children for job market, DA says
The DA launched a scathing attack on basic education minister Angie Motshekga in parliament on Thursday, saying she presided over a schooling system that was failing to provide children with the skills they needed to enter the job market.
“Listening to minister Motshekga this week has left me feeling like Alice in Wonderland," the DA’s shadow minister for basic education, Baxolile Nadoda, said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.