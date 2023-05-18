National / Education

Schools failing to prepare children for job market, DA says

18 May 2023 - 18:30 Tamar Kahn

The DA launched a scathing attack on basic education minister Angie Motshekga in parliament on Thursday, saying she presided over a schooling system that was failing to provide children with the skills they needed to enter the job market.        

“Listening to minister Motshekga this week has left me feeling like Alice in Wonderland," the DA’s shadow minister for basic education, Baxolile Nadoda, said...

