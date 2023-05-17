News & Fox

PODCAST: A Brigety too far ...

17 May 2023 - 11:00

Apology or not from the US ambassador in South Africa, the government’s slack handling of the visit of the Russian freighter the Lady R to the Simon’s Town naval base last year has become a huge deal from which there is no easy out.

The American position continues to be that it strongly believes we have been selling weapons to Russia while it occupies, brutally, vast parts of Ukraine in a war that breaks everything we claim we stand against.

Except we stand with Russia. Its commercial ships have special access to our naval base, its president to our president. Its aircraft use our military bases to deliver mail.

Our defence minister is a huge fan and as Pretoria tries to squirm away from the notion that we have moved into the Russian camp, claiming that we are nonaligned — a meaningless concept given that most members of the UN are also nonaligned and most have voted more than once to condemn the Russian invasion — the head of the South African army pops up in Moscow to discuss combat readiness with the comrades.

We have, to use a maritime phrase, become unmoored from the West and there will be a terrible price to pay.

SA generals in Moscow for combat-ready tips

Visit led by army chief criticised over lack of usefulness and there are fears over the potential cost to SA’s defence industry
National
1 day ago

JUSTICE MALALA: A Simon’s Town torpedo aimed at US trade

Business needs to plan for a possible ice age in South Africa’s relations with Washington
Opinion
7 hours ago

EXPLAINER: What is at stake from the Lady R fallout

Scandal involving a Russian ship is a boil that is unlikely to be lanced by a commission of inquiry
National
2 days ago

Few facts about Lady R so far, but stain is all too real

Russian ship’s mission remains shrouded in secrecy
National
2 days ago
