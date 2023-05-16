WATCH: Digging into SA’s unemployment statistics

National / Labour

Statistics South Africa has released the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the first quarter of this year. The jobless rate edged higher to 32.9% from 32.7% previously due to economic constraints and low business confidence resulting from the power crisis. Business Day TV unpacked the findings with Times-Live Multi-media journalist, Thabo Tshabalala.

