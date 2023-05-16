Bourse surrenders earlier gains as President Joe Biden prepares to host top congressional leaders
Plans to fix our schools already exist. The failure to implement them is inexcusable
Crisis in early reading ability a ‘generational catastrophe’
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
When little-known brand Retailability bought the ailing retailer, it put its future on the line, CEO Norman Drieselmann says
At less than 60%, the overall labour participation rate further emphasizes the fragility of the economy
The Entrepreneurial SME airs Tuesdays at 8.30pm on Channel 412. This week episode 13 features Imizizi founders Yolisa Tshabalala and Mponeng Seshea
Use of artificial intelligence to manipulate elections is a ‘significant area of concern’, Altman tells Senate hearing
Irish team want to have the last word against the Stormers in URC final
WesBank reports a 48% hike in monthly costs for a car priced at R280,000
Statistics South Africa has released the Quarterly Labour Force Survey for the first quarter of this year. The jobless rate edged higher to 32.9% from 32.7% previously due to economic constraints and low business confidence resulting from the power crisis. Business Day TV unpacked the findings with Times-Live Multi-media journalist, Thabo Tshabalala.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Digging into SA’s unemployment statistics
Business Day TV spoke to TimesLIVE multimedia journalist Thabo Tshabalala
