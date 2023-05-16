Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Power outages kill jobs

Unemployment should instil a sense of urgency to fix our economy

16 May 2023 - 05:00
Picture: MIKE HUTCHINGS/REUTERS
Picture: MIKE HUTCHINGS/REUTERS

SA is due to issue its labour force survey for the first quarter on Tuesday, and the forecasts from economists about the state of the labour market are depressing.  

Absa expects the data to show that the unemployment rate would edge up to almost 33%. It is not alone. “Unfortunately, there’s little prospect for much improvement in the near future with load-shedding intensifying dramatically into 2023.”   

At the risk of stating the obvious, rolling power cuts, which sometimes leave households and business with no electricity for up to 16 hours, eats into everything that powers the economy that has hardly grown for more than a decade.   

For example, Vodacom, one of the biggest players in the SA economy, illustrated the opportunity cost of load-shedding in its latest annual results, saying the R4bn it spends on backup power could have been connecting more people in rural areas. Who knows, Takealot.com, the country’s biggest e-commerce platform, could have a sound business proposition to set up warehouses in those areas and put thousands of people into jobs.   

Even if economists are slightly off in their forecasts, the number of unemployed people should instil a sense of urgency to fix our economy. Failing that, we run the risk of entrenching the kind of poverty that can upend the social compact that underpins our democracy.

EDITORIAL: Gordhan faces critical Scopa questions on De Ruyter’s Eskom claims

Government and law enforcement agencies know that some load-shedding stages are the result of crime and corruption
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: He might still come up Trumps

The former US president has an unbreakable cultural affinity with his supporters
Opinion
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Pick n Pay needs more than Boxer to reclaim glory

The CEO is betting on an aggressive pricing strategy at a time when the retailer has a thin profit margin
Opinion
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Bad news not helping rand’s case

The news out of SA is so bad that the rand may well stay under pressure
Opinion
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
TONY LEON: Ramaphosa’s game of bluff despite the ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
DUMA GQUBULE: Hiking rates not the answer to SA’s ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
GAVIN RICH: Leinster’s second-stringer gamble ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
TOM EATON: Moonlighting with the Lady R, a tale ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
KENNETH MOENG MOKGATLHE: We need leaders with ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.