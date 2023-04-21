Economy

It’s time for hard fiscal choices, says Reserve Bank governor Kganyago

‘Today’s excesses cannot be tomorrow’s burden’

21 April 2023 - 05:00 Tiisetso Motsoeneng

Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago urged politicians to make hard, unpopular fiscal choices to maintain the credibility of budgetary commitments as they juggle spending pressures with one of the heaviest debt loads in emerging markets.

“We must be honest as South Africans that we cannot have enough of everything and there are trade-offs to be made and those trade-offs will be difficult. And who makes those choices? It is duly elected representatives of our people,” Kganyago said...

