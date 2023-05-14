The JSE all share index gained 1.73%, lifted by all the major indices
SA was one of the first countries to decriminalise cannabis and we are yet to be seen as a key player in the global cannabis industry
Scandal involving a Russian ship is a boil that is unlikely to be lanced by a commission of inquiry
Former president insists he has ‘a right to obtain criminal justice’ for offences allegedly committed by his successor
Capital growth and total returns set to decline while vacancy rates increase
Electricity shortage and other infrastructure constraints have weighed heavily on employment, says Absa
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Damian Bunce, chief customer officer at international multi-asset brokerage firm Exness
Chancellor Scholz hosts Ukraine leader in Berlin for the first time since Russia’s invasion
Gifted athlete Michelle Staal brings a breath of fresh air to the SA sporting family from the flatness of fatigue
The holiday town of Umdloti is home to a new, fabulous fish and seafood offering
The focus this week will be on the unemployment rate and retail sales, with Stats SA releasing the quarterly labour force survey for the first quarter on Tuesday.
SA’s unemployment rate fell slightly in the fourth quarter, reaching the lowest level in two years, but at 32.7% the jobless rate remained well above pre-pandemic levels. The reading was a slight moderation from 32.9% the previous quarter but came in slightly higher than the 32.6% median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg...
ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Unemployment rate expected to head towards 33% again
