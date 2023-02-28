WATCH: Tackling high youth unemployment in SA

Economy

28 February 2023 - 20:33
Unemployed graduates apply for internship vacancies at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, January 25 2021. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ALET PRETORIUS
Unemployed graduates apply for internship vacancies at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, January 25 2021. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ALET PRETORIUS

SA’s unemployment rate fell slightly in the fourth quarter and declined to 32.7% from 32.9% previously, supported by gains in the finance sector and private households. The level of youth unemployment, which is sitting at just over 43%, remains a concern, as that age group accounts for over half of SA’s employable population. Business Day TV discussed initiatives under way to tackle youth unemployment with Leanne Emery Hunter, COO of the Youth Unemployment Service.

