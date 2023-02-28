Business Day TV speaks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Thamsanqa Netha from Shiloh Capital
Don’t tar all outsourcing sectors with the same brush
SARS commissioner believes former Eskom CEO’s statements about poor performance of the ageing fleet demotivated staff at power-station level
Makwarela vows to uphold good governance principles and plans to appoint a team to address the city’s financial crisis
Both earnings and headline earnings per share will fall for the six-month period
Business Day TV speaks to Sindisiwe Mosoeu, infrastructure finance transactor at RMB
Extreme occupational success is more likely driven by family resources or luck than by ability
But the government expects growth of 7% for the full year despite headwinds
Race sponsors fancy trainer Glen Kotzen’s budding three-year-old racer
The car industry should work harder to promote the benefits of petrol-electric cars, says magazine CEO George Mienie
SA’s unemployment rate fell slightly in the fourth quarter and declined to 32.7% from 32.9% previously, supported by gains in the finance sector and private households. The level of youth unemployment, which is sitting at just over 43%, remains a concern, as that age group accounts for over half of SA’s employable population. Business Day TV discussed initiatives under way to tackle youth unemployment with Leanne Emery Hunter, COO of the Youth Unemployment Service.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Tackling high youth unemployment in SA
Business Day TV speaks to COO of the Youth Unemployment Service, Leanne Emery Hunter
SA’s unemployment rate fell slightly in the fourth quarter and declined to 32.7% from 32.9% previously, supported by gains in the finance sector and private households. The level of youth unemployment, which is sitting at just over 43%, remains a concern, as that age group accounts for over half of SA’s employable population. Business Day TV discussed initiatives under way to tackle youth unemployment with Leanne Emery Hunter, COO of the Youth Unemployment Service.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.