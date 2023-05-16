Business Day TV speaks to Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth
Plans to fix our schools already exist. The failure to implement them is inexcusable
The ICT company initially succeeded in overturning a tender award, but this was disallowed after the rival company appealed
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
Two schools under threat of shutting down and chair steps down after two months in the job amid revelations of fraudulent activity
Business Day TV speaks to PwC SA’s chief economist Lullu Krugel
The Entrepreneurial SME airs Tuesdays at 8.30pm on Channel 412. This week episode 13 features Imizizi founders Yolisa Tshabalala and Mponeng Seshea
Those approving subsidies and billions in investment want proof carbon capture will now work
Irish team want to have the last word against the Stormers in URC final
WesBank reports a 48% hike in monthly costs for a car priced at R280,000
SA’s jobless rate edged higher in the first quarter and increased by 0.2 of a percentage point to 32.9%. The number of unemployed people increased by 179,000 during the period amid an energy crisis that is crippling the economy. Business Day TV unpacked the print with PwC SA’s chief economist Lullu Krugel.
WATCH: SA’s unemployment rate ticks up
