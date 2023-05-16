WATCH: SA’s unemployment rate ticks up

Economy

Business Day TV speaks to PwC SA’s chief economist Lullu Krugel

16 May 2023 - 22:07
People queue at the department of labour in Cape Town. Picture: NARDUS ENGELBRECHT/GALLO IMAGES

SA’s jobless rate edged higher in the first quarter and increased by 0.2 of a percentage point to 32.9%. The number of unemployed people increased by 179,000 during the period amid an energy crisis that is crippling the economy. Business Day TV unpacked the print with PwC SA’s chief economist Lullu Krugel.

