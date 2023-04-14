Investors are digesting earnings reports and cooling inflation in the US, but analysts are cautioning that risks remain
While the world eyes net-zero emissions by 2050 necessitating a move away from the use of fossil fuels, SA’s ministers of public enterprises and of electricity are tussling over the decommissioning of Eskom’s coal-fired power stations.Environmental groups have warned that incoherent policy in this regard poses a risk to the country’s climate funding. Business Day TV spoke to Denene Erasmus, Energy Writer at Business Day for more details.
WATCH: Incoherent policy a risk to climate funding, warn environmental groups
While the world eyes net-zero emissions by 2050 necessitating a move away from the use of fossil fuels, SA’s ministers of public enterprises and of electricity are tussling over the decommissioning of Eskom’s coal-fired power stations.
Environmental groups have warned that incoherent policy in this regard poses a risk to the country’s climate funding.
Business Day TV spoke to Denene Erasmus, Energy Writer at Business Day for more details.
Incoherent policy a risk to climate funding, warn environmental groups
