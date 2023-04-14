Economy

WATCH: Incoherent policy a risk to climate funding, warn environmental groups

Business Day TV spoke to Denene Erasmus, Energy Writer at Business Day

14 April 2023 - 17:12 Business Day TV
Duvha coal-based power station owned by power utility Eskom, in Mpumalanga. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS
Duvha coal-based power station owned by power utility Eskom, in Mpumalanga. Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO/REUTERS

While the world eyes net-zero emissions by 2050 necessitating a move away from the use of fossil fuels, SA’s ministers of public enterprises and of electricity are tussling over the decommissioning of Eskom’s coal-fired power stations.

Environmental groups have warned that incoherent policy in this regard poses a risk to the country’s climate funding.

Business Day TV spoke to Denene Erasmus, Energy Writer at Business Day for more details.

