WATCH: Investment in SA outdoes Cyril Ramaphosa’s R1.2-trillion target

Business Day TV spoke to Jacko Maree, investment envoy to President Cyril Ramaphosa

14 April 2023 - 17:03 Business Day TV
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during the SA Investment Conference in Johannesburg on Thursday April 13 2023. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during the SA Investment Conference in Johannesburg on Thursday April 13 2023. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS.

A new investment target of R2-trillion has been set for 2028 as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s five-year plan to obtain R1.2-trillion worth of investment into the country has been surpassed by 26%.

Business Day TV spoke to Jacko Maree, investment envoy to Ramaphosa, for his take on the five-year investment drive.

