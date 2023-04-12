Business Day TV talks to Craig Pheiffer from Sasfin Wealth
Article reports that spaza shops employ 2.6-million people, which is 16% of total employment
Lack of alignment on the closure of Eskom’s coal-fired power stations
Party spokesperson Bhengu-Motsiri says scheduling conflicts are to blame and described the meeting as ‘robust and cordial’
Business Day TV speaks to investment analyst at Anchor Capital, Seleho Tsatsi
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has called for sweeping reforms to macroeconomic policies to boost economic growth and lessen exchange rate volatility and sovereign risk.
Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Nicholas Riemer, co-founder and CEO of Nova Messenger
National Public Radio joins the BBC in objecting to the ‘state-affiliated media’ label
German 13th seed wins second match in first appearance on red dirt since his serious injury in French Open last year
Only 999 of this first-of-a-kind electric Mini are being built, with none coming to SA
The lack of policy alignment on the closure of Eskom’s coal-fired power stations risks undermining SA’s efforts to mobilise the funds needed to implement its just energy transition plans.
This is according to two of SA’s influential environmental justice activist groupings — the Life After Coal campaign and the Fair Finance Coalition SA. Both have expressed alarm over recent comments by electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on extending the life of coal-fired power plants beyond Eskom’s decommissioning schedule...
Incoherent policy a risk to climate funding, warn environmental groups
