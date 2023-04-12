National

Incoherent policy a risk to climate funding, warn environmental groups

Lack of alignment on the closure of Eskom’s coal-fired power stations

BL Premium
12 April 2023 - 19:09 Denene Erasmus
UPDATED 12 April 2023 - 22:03

The lack of policy alignment on the closure of Eskom’s coal-fired power stations risks undermining SA’s efforts to mobilise the funds needed to implement its just energy transition plans.

This is according to two of SA’s influential environmental justice activist groupings — the Life After Coal campaign and the Fair Finance Coalition SA. Both have expressed alarm over recent comments by electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on extending the life of coal-fired power plants beyond Eskom’s decommissioning schedule...

