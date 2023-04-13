Features

Komati power station: the canary in the coal belt

Komati power station is Eskom’s test run for the green transformation of coal-fired power plants. That process will point out the potential pitfalls — and, hopefully, shed light on the way forward

13 April 2023 - 05:00 Jan Bornman

Molly Sithole admits she wasn’t sure what to expect when she applied for a new role, helping in  the decommissioning and transformation of Mpumalanga’s Komati power station.

“I didn’t know what I was raising my hand for. I was just up for this challenge that I didn’t even understand,” says Sithole, a former senior technician in the power station’s performance and testing department...

