Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Employment statistics firmly in focus

Recovery in employment expected to be stymied by prevailing domestic and global challenges

BL Premium
26 February 2023 - 16:07 Thuletho Zwane

A large number of economic data releases will come out this week and SA’s unemployment statistics will be in focus.

Stats SA will release its quarterly labour force survey for quarter four on Tuesday. The quarter three unemployment rate fell to its lowest since the first quarter of 2021, marking the largest recorded improvement in the labour market since the current employment data series started...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.