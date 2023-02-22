National / Labour

Godongwana warns unbudgeted wage settlement ‘major risk to fiscus’

The minister says wage negotiations need to strike a balance between fair pay, fiscal sustainability and the need for additional staff

22 February 2023 - 15:15 Thuletho Zwane

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has proposed an allocation of R45.6bn to provide for the carry-through costs for the 2022/2023 public-service wage increase.

In addition, the budget also includes pay progression, a housing allowance and other benefits for civil servants, Godongwana said on Wednesday during his budget speech to parliament...

