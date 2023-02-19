The rand recovered some ground after falling to its weakest level against the dollar since early November earlier in the week
Every business needs to make sure that it’s adequately prepared to meet, mitigate and even avoid other issues that threaten to sink any hope of recovery and inclusive growth
Infrastructure was badly damaged in floods that hit the province in 2022
Some provinces will host their state of the province address and finance minister Enoch Godongwana will present this year’s budget
Group says sales growth has been exceptional with an equally solid performance in aftersales
Inflation remains a big driver and is pushing up labour and energy costs
Probe to see if there are features in the fresh produce value chain that impede competition in the market
It is still unclear whether the strikes in the heart of the capital were aimed at a specific individual
Though happy with bonus point victory, coach was quick to point out his team was far from their best against the Lions
The new 500X gains new technologies and a new and exclusive open-top model
SA businesses are primarily concerned about energy prices and economic uncertainty, says the latest SNG Grant Thornton international business report released last week.
The report has found that the high frequency of rolling blackouts over the second half of 2022, and increasing diesel prices, have forced many businesses to close shop...
Businesses concerned about energy prices but positive in longer term
