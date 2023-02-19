Economy

Businesses concerned about energy prices but positive in longer term

Inflation remains a big driver and is pushing up labour and energy costs

BL Premium
19 February 2023 - 19:53 Thuletho Zwane

SA businesses are primarily concerned about energy prices and economic uncertainty, says the latest SNG Grant Thornton international business report released last week. 

The report has found that the high frequency of rolling blackouts over the second half of 2022, and increasing diesel prices, have forced many businesses to close shop...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.