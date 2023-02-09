Business Day TV speaks to Caroline Cremen from AdviceWorx
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday evening will take place as South Africans face multiple socioeconomic issues.
The Financial Mail team profiled some districts and were exposed to a reality that contradicts the progress espoused by Ramaphosa.
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s Jaco Visser to discuss the details of what the publication refers to as the “real state of the nation”.
WATCH: Addressing the ‘real state of the nation’
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s Jaco Visser
