Economy

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Addressing the ‘real state of the nation’

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s Jaco Visser

09 February 2023 - 15:51 Business Day TV
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER.
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday evening will take place as South Africans face multiple socioeconomic issues.

The Financial Mail team profiled some districts and were exposed to a reality that contradicts the progress espoused by Ramaphosa.

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s Jaco Visser to discuss the details of what the publication refers to as the “real state of the nation”.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Between the prose and the poetry of state of the nation address

Will this year’s address live up to the examples of its more illustrious predecessors?
Opinion
1 day ago

This, Mr Ramaphosa, is the real state of the nation

In towns and cities across the country visited by the FM, the stories we were told were of a bracing reality at odds with the fanciful story of ...
Features
17 hours ago

An open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa from retail CEOs

CEOs of member companies of the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa call for urgency on energy crisis
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
State may hike public sector pay for votes
Economy
2.
Phala Phala will continue to hound Ramaphosa, ...
Economy
3.
Mining and manufacturing take a tumble in December
Economy
4.
SA’s foreign exchange reserves rise to record high
Economy
5.
Kieswetter warns power cuts will drag down tax ...
Economy

Related Articles

JUSTICE MALALA: Will Ramaphosa opt for action or apathy in his Sona?

Opinion / Home & Abroad

DAVID ANSARA: Sona — don’t hold your breath for reform

Opinion

Can SA expect action in 2023’s state of the nation address?

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.