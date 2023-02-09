Features / Cover Story

state of the nation

This, Mr Ramaphosa, is the real state of the nation

In towns and cities visited by the FM, the stories we were told were of a bracing reality at odds with the fanciful tale of progress espoused by President Cyril Ramaphosa. For how long can the ANC avoid the truth?

09 February 2023 - 05:00 Natasha Marrian and Claire Bisseker

Lawrence Mabote is frustrated. His two children, aged seven and eight, can’t understand why they can’t flush the toilet inside his home, on the outskirts of the rural town of Ditsobotla in North West.

“It is hard to explain to the children that the toilet can’t flush —  there is no water,” he says. ..

