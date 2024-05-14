RMB pushes tech investment via R1.8bn funding to Powerfleet
The US-based internet of things (IoT) specialist has a primary listing on the Nasdaq
14 May 2024 - 16:52
Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) has backed Powerfleet’s business through a R1.8bn facility, another move underlining the investment bank’s continued push for investment in the technology sector.
In April, Mix Telematics concluded a deal to merge with PowerFleet that saw it delist from the JSE, joining tech rivals such as Jasco, Adapt IT, Alaris, Etion and Alviva over the past two years. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.