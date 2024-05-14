US small businesses fared a bit better in April

Washington — US small-business confidence increased in April and the share of owners planning to raise prices was the smallest in a year, but persistent labour shortages continued to exert cost pressures for owners, a survey showed on Tuesday.
The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) said its small business optimism index rebounded 1.2 points to 89.7 last month. The index had slumped in March to the lowest level since December 2012. Despite the rebound it was the 28th straight month the index was below the 50-year average of 98.
About 22% of owners reported that inflation was their single most important problem in operating their business, down three points from March. The share of businesses planning price hikes dropped seven points to 26%, the smallest since April 2023.
The proportion raising average selling prices fell three points to 25%. But the optimism over slower price increases was tempered somewhat by an elevated share of owners raising compensation. A 38% share of owners reported increasing compensation, unchanged from March.
About 21% planned to boost compensation over the next three months, also unchanged from March. The NFIB reported last week that 40% of owners reported job openings they could not fill in April, rebounding three points from March’s lowest reading since January 2021.
“Cost pressures remain the top issue for small business owners, including historically high levels of owners raising compensation to keep and attract employees,” said Bill Dunkelberg, NFIB chief economist.
Inflation surged in the first quarter after slowing for much of last year amid strong domestic demand. Economists are hopeful that prices will resume their downward trend this quarter amid signs that the labour market is cooling.
Financial markets expect the Federal Reserve to start its easing cycle in September, though some economists believe the first interest rate cut could come in July.
The US central bank early this month left its benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged in the current 5.25%-5.50% range, where it has been since July. The Fed has raised its policy rate by 525 basis points since March 2022.
US small businesses fared a bit better in April
Though labour shortages are still exerting cost pressures for owners
Washington — US small-business confidence increased in April and the share of owners planning to raise prices was the smallest in a year, but persistent labour shortages continued to exert cost pressures for owners, a survey showed on Tuesday.
The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) said its small business optimism index rebounded 1.2 points to 89.7 last month. The index had slumped in March to the lowest level since December 2012. Despite the rebound it was the 28th straight month the index was below the 50-year average of 98.
About 22% of owners reported that inflation was their single most important problem in operating their business, down three points from March. The share of businesses planning price hikes dropped seven points to 26%, the smallest since April 2023.
The proportion raising average selling prices fell three points to 25%. But the optimism over slower price increases was tempered somewhat by an elevated share of owners raising compensation. A 38% share of owners reported increasing compensation, unchanged from March.
About 21% planned to boost compensation over the next three months, also unchanged from March. The NFIB reported last week that 40% of owners reported job openings they could not fill in April, rebounding three points from March’s lowest reading since January 2021.
“Cost pressures remain the top issue for small business owners, including historically high levels of owners raising compensation to keep and attract employees,” said Bill Dunkelberg, NFIB chief economist.
Inflation surged in the first quarter after slowing for much of last year amid strong domestic demand. Economists are hopeful that prices will resume their downward trend this quarter amid signs that the labour market is cooling.
Financial markets expect the Federal Reserve to start its easing cycle in September, though some economists believe the first interest rate cut could come in July.
The US central bank early this month left its benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged in the current 5.25%-5.50% range, where it has been since July. The Fed has raised its policy rate by 525 basis points since March 2022.
Reuters
Biden slaps higher tariffs on Chinese imports, risking standoff with Beijing
US plan for China EV tariffs may backfire
US weekly jobless claims highest in more than eight months
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
US economy slows in first quarter while inflation picks up
Surprising rise in US retail sales point to solid economy
US manufacturing sees first growth since 2022
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.