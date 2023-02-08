Investment vehicle Reinet is still being spurned by the market, years after it listed. But there’s plenty on offer to (very) patient buyers
Amid all the gloom, there’s a hint of optimism
Peter Bruce wonders out loud when President Cyril 'The Vanisher' Ramaphosa's reshuffle is going to happen or even if it ever will
After revelations in 2019 that it had added R12bn worth of ‘artificial sweetener’ to its accounts, Africa’s largest sugar company has hit the skids. More than 500,000 people depend on its survival — ...
Hikes, history, surf, swimming, tidal pools, café culture … the Cape Peninsula has it all when it comes to top-notch experiences. The FM has picked 10 must-dos
Two events dominate the South African political calendar in February. First, the president addresses the nation and lays out the government’s priorities for the year. Then two weeks after the state of the nation address (Sona), the finance minister outlines how we are going to fund the programmes outlined by the president.
The most memorable of these events was FW de Klerk’s 1990 Sona announcing the unbanning of liberation organisations and the release of political prisoners, among them Nelson Mandela. That Sona changed everything. Will this year’s Sona have even a tenth of its impact?..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
JUSTICE MALALA: Will Ramaphosa opt for action or apathy in his Sona?
Amid all the gloom, there’s a hint of optimism
Two events dominate the South African political calendar in February. First, the president addresses the nation and lays out the government’s priorities for the year. Then two weeks after the state of the nation address (Sona), the finance minister outlines how we are going to fund the programmes outlined by the president.
The most memorable of these events was FW de Klerk’s 1990 Sona announcing the unbanning of liberation organisations and the release of political prisoners, among them Nelson Mandela. That Sona changed everything. Will this year’s Sona have even a tenth of its impact?..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.