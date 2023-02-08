Opinion / Home & Abroad

JUSTICE MALALA: Will Ramaphosa opt for action or apathy in his Sona?

Amid all the gloom, there’s a hint of optimism

BL Premium
08 February 2023 - 06:30

Two events dominate the South African political calendar in February. First, the president addresses the nation and lays out the government’s priorities for the year. Then two weeks after the state of the nation address (Sona), the finance minister outlines how we are going to fund the programmes outlined by the president.

The most memorable of these events was FW de Klerk’s 1990 Sona announcing the unbanning of liberation organisations and the release of political prisoners, among them Nelson Mandela. That Sona changed everything. Will this year’s Sona have even a tenth of its impact?..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.