LETTER: DA should consider change of leader

The party is the most racially diverse, but the perception is that it is paternalistic and superior

14 May 2024 - 17:19
Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
The Democratic Party in the US had a campaign earlier in the year urging Joe Biden to step down in favour of a younger leader, arguing that he was holding back the party from an easy win over Donald Trump.

Though it is too late now, perhaps the DA should have considered the same solution to the problem of being stuck in the low 20% against a hopeless ANC, since, in my opinion, it couldn’t have chosen a worse person (electorally) to head its campaign. 

Perception is everything in an election; more than a manifesto and more than a track record. 

So however much the DA explains that it is “the most racially diverse party” (which is true), the perception is that not only is it white, but that it is paternalistic and superior.

This is where a person with political skill and the right instincts makes the difference. And that difference could be a few very important percentage points. 

Sydney Kaye
Cape Town

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

