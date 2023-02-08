An open letter to Cyril Ramaphosa from retail CEOs

Investment vehicle Reinet is still being spurned by the market, years after it listed. But there’s plenty on offer to (very) patient buyers
Dear Mr President,
This open letter brings together many of South Africa’s most significant manufacturers and retailers of food and other essential products, such as quick service restaurants and medicines.
We take our responsibility to feed and sustain the nation very seriously. We work tirelessly, night and day, to produce food and household products, secure health-care products, and to ensure they are always available in our stores when customers need them.
The consumer goods industry’s contribution to GDP is significant and it is the country’s largest employer. Millions of people depend on us for their livelihoods.
We are alarmed and dismayed by the levels of load-shedding which we have all had to endure over the past decade, and which have escalated catastrophically in recent months.
While we have maintained our operations and supply chains so far by using emergency power generators, this has been at an unsustainable financial cost. It is crippling our businesses, and will in the end mean much higher prices for consumers, who are already under severe financial strain.
The deterioration of other essential infrastructure — including water, roads, rail, and policing — makes our tasks, and those of thousands of other businesses around the country, even more difficult.
If this crisis continues, we will not be able to guarantee stable supplies of food, medicines and other essential goods. The government needs to understand this, rather than believe we can maintain business as usual.
We require urgent and decisive action from the government to solve the crisis, and specific steps to ensure that the consumer goods industry can fulfil its role as an essential service for every family in the country.
These steps must include:
We look forward to hearing your plans for action in the 2023 state of the nation address, giving due consideration to the proposals put forward in this letter by the CEOs who are signatories.
We will continue to work tirelessly to sustain our customers and communities.
We will support the government where we can and ask urgently for decisive action from you.
Signed:
Gareth AckermanCo-Chair
Johann Vorster Co-Chair
Zinhle TyikweCEO
Issued on behalf of the following industry CEOs:
BAT East and Southern Africa
Bidfood
Massmart
Famous Brands
Exclusive Books
Magalies Citrus
Mars
Burger King
Coca-Cola
Tiger Brands
Pick n Pay Retailers (Pty) Ltd
Shoprite
PepsiCo
OBC
Open Letter to President Ramaphosa_Final by Tiso Blackstar Group on Scribd
