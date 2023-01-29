Poultry group Astral wants the government to remove VAT (VAT) on chicken amid crippling load-shedding, which it warns is placing food security at risk.
Amid an overwhelming sense of doom and gloom, cars bring joy to South Africans, more than anywhere else in the world.
This finding of the Ford Trends 2023 survey, based on 16,120 interviews across 16 countries, highlights the country’s love affair with its vehicles. It also aligns with the findings of last year’s Statista Global Consumer Survey, which showed that while cars’ status as an aspirational purchase diminished in many countries, a majority of non-owners in Brazil, South Africa and Nigeria still aspire to buy one. ..
In doom and gloom it’s vroom and boom for SA
A recent study has found that the country’s citizens love their cars and music
