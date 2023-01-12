Economy

State collapse, failing infrastructure and debt crisis are major risks facing SA

The WEF’s Global Risks Report looks at simmering geopolitical tension and the confluence of socioeconomic risks that countries face

12 January 2023 - 20:16 Thuletho Zwane

SA’s top executives have identified state collapse, debt crises and the total failure of services and public infrastructure as top issues of concern for 2023 in the World Economic Forum’s (WEF’s) annual Global Risks Perception Survey.

Released on Wednesday, the executive opinion survey, an attachment to the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report, noted the cost of living crisis as well as the employment and livelihood crises as further risks...

