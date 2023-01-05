Economy

S&P sees weak GDP data for SA in fourth quarter

Forecast is based on the ratings agency’s latest purchasing managers’ index, which shows new business declined for the third time in four months in December

BL Premium
05 January 2023 - 12:19 Nico Gous

SA’s fourth-quarter GDP numbers are likely to be disappointing, thanks to record load-shedding, stubbornly high inflation, supply problems and weak demand, according to S&P.

The GDP forecast is based on the ratings agency’s latest purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which shows new business declined for the third time in four months in December...

