Sobering message from the Fed that it remains committed to taming inflation offsets overnight optimism in Asia
Silicon and lithium prices, venture capital’s appetite for funding climate tech and other factors will set the pace of the clean energy transition
MEC Nono Maloyi calls for tighter security after about 150 workers reportedly raid offices in Ditsobotla municipality
Agenda includes load-shedding, social grants, Reserve Bank independence, immigration rules and SOEs
Companies will also construct a pipeline connecting production hubs with facilities in Germany by 2030 at a cost of ‘tens of billions of euros’
Forecast is based on the ratings agency’s latest purchasing managers’ index, which shows new business declined for the third time in four months in December
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
Alex Mashinsky allegedly made false and misleading statements about the lender’s safety that cost investors billions of dollars
Briton's Australian Open spot now in jeopardy
Electric vehicle brand the latest in collaborations between carmakers and entertainment firms
SA’s fourth-quarter GDP numbers are likely to be disappointing, thanks to record load-shedding, stubbornly high inflation, supply problems and weak demand, according to S&P.
The GDP forecast is based on the ratings agency’s latest purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which shows new business declined for the third time in four months in December...
S&P sees weak GDP data for SA in fourth quarter
